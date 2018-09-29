The leadership of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has vowed to institute legal action against the All Progressives Congress (APC) over its decision to adopt both direct and indirect mode of primary election.

The opposition political party said the resolution of APC to adopt both modes of primary is contrary to the provision of the Electoral Act.

The national chairman of ZLP, Chief Dan Nwanyanwu, who disclosed this during the formal unveiling of the party in Abuja, also described the supplementary election in Osun State as shameful, just as he knocked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for being complicit in the outcome of the polls.

The APC had adopted both direct and indirect mode of primary elections. It also instructed its state executives to chose the modality that will be suitable for them and communicate same to the national secretariat.

However, Nwanyanwu, while quoting section 83 of the electoral act, said that the APC flaunted the law by using both direct and indirect primary’s for their candidates nomination process.

He argued that the electoral act provided for a party to either use direct or indirect primary election process and not both. He stressed that ZLP will head to court after October 6, if the APC does not reverse it decisions.

He said “Three political parties wanted to use direct and indirect primary’s and it is against the law. Section 87(3) says that for direct primary all candidates must be given equal opportunity. For the indirect, the act went further to state the criteria

“But the party that is ruling us, the APC is using both. Our lawyers are already waiting. You cannot use both legal and illegal primary’s, it is unconstitutional and illegal. We must obey the law.”

He further stated that APC had no powers to give state executives, an entity unknown to the electoral act to take decisions on behalf of the party, a development he described as an anomaly.

“We are breaking laws everyday even as it affects other political parties. This is why zenith party will challenge it in the court” Nwanyanwu emphasised.

The party leader described the just concludes Osun governorship election as a charade and a mockery if democratic process.

He said, “Osun state election unfortunately, in just seven polling units yesterday brought out the ugly side of our political culture. There was the use of government apparatus to subvert the will of the people. What could have been a plus to INEC ended up as a disaster. This is not only shameful for Nigeria but also for the international observers which has condemned it in a joint press conference.”

He urged the President to urgently accent to the electoral act, which will lead to implementing the full electronic voting system.

He said that the act will end ballot boxes, declaration of public holidays for voting purposes, snatching of ballot boxes, heavy deployment of security agents and cost of running elections will be reduce drastically.

“Our fear is that Nigerian may not survive the cost of those who want to take power at all cost and by those who want to retain power at all cost.

“What happened yesterday was not only a charade, the perfidy should not be accepted by the Osun people, what happened in Osun yesterday is a shame.”

Meanwhile Hon. Joseph Adelaja has joined the party, promising to bring former governor of Ondo state, Olusegun Mimiko in board.

Adelaja who was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) described the party as the coming together of a family to rescue the country from collapse.

Present at the event were former Secretary of Labour Party, Barr. Kayode Ajulo, Civil Society Activist Ariyo Atoye, Alhaji Umaru Aliyu who is the party’s Gov. Aspirant, Nassarawa. Mallam Mainasara, Deputy National Chairman North Isa Mohammed Abuja, Chairman, FCT chapter among others.