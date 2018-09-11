Ahead of 2019 general elections, Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Mr. Abiodun Odude, has warned politicians and their followers in the state against possession of firearms.

He vowed that anyone caught with firearms would be arrested and would be prosecuted, as he reinstated the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, on illegal arms and ammunition across the country and the need to withdraw them from circulation.

Odude, in a statement issued, on Monday evening, by the Police Public Relations Officer for the state, Mr. Adekunle Ajisebutu, said the riot act become imperative “consequent upon the unfortunate but avoidable killing of three innocent victims and injuring of one other by a trigger-happy body guard of a senatorial aspirant during Oramiyan festival held in Oyo town of the state on Saturday September 8, 2018.

“The Oyo State Police Command is using this medium to warn politicians and their supporters to carry out their political activities with propriety.

“The police will deal ruthlessly with any politician, political thug and anyone involved in acts capable of causing breakdown of law and order in any part of the state.

“Politicians are further warned against arming their aids, associates, supporters or encouraging them to use or be in possession of prohibited firearms or any dangerous weapons as the police are resolved to bring the full weight of the law to bear on them.

“Therefore, politicians, individuals, groups, associations or organisations still in possession of such illegal lethal arms and ammunition are warned in their own interest to submit them to the nearest police station or formation immediately.

“Failure to do this will result in severe consequences as such erring individuals or groups will be arrested and prosecuted.

“The Oyo State Police Command expresses condolences to the families of the deceased and those injured, the general public is hereby assured of speedy justice.

“The two suspects arrested in connection with the reckless shooting will be properly arraigned in court as soon as investigation is concluded.”