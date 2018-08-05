The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State says the pact between former Gov. Rashidi Ladoja and Chief Michael Koleoso to lead the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the state is “ an unholy alliance of strange bedfellows.’’

APC’s Publicity Secretary, Dr Azeez Olatunde, said this in a statement in Ibadan on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Koleoso, a chieftain of the APC, and Ladoja of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had formed a coalition to lead the ADC in the state.

“The union of the two notable politicians with some others reminded us of a submission by the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo that Chief Olusegun Obasanjo can never be a good friend to any progressive,” it said.

The APC said it was watching the direction of the alliance, adding that it was clear that it would head for the rocks.

“The people of Oyo State can see how the Gov. Abiola Ajimobi’s administration has transformed the state in the last seven years through the right policies that have made Oyo a top destination for investors.

“Security of lives and property, massive infrastructural development, education reform and urban renewal are among the policies that have redefined Oyo State in the last seven years under the APC.

“When the 2019 elections come, the good people of Oyo State will choose sustenance of these dividends of democracy rather than fall for the deceit of an unholy alliance that is self-serving,” the party said.

“We are watching the direction of the sudden alliance which will likely go the way of Chief Awolowo’s prediction that any alliance of progressives with the conservatives will surely leave a sour taste in the mouth,” it said.