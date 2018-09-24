Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, has raised alarm over an alleged threat to his life and plot to eliminate him over his 2019 senatorial ambition and lingering tussle trailing the party in the state.

Emerhor in the petition to the Inspector General of Police, also accused the Senator representing Delta Central senatorial district, Ovie Omo-Agege of being the brain behind the plot to assassinate him.

However, Senator Omo-Agege in a swift reaction while denying the allegation when contacted, tasked the IGP to investigate the allegation and accused Emerhor of embarking on “politics of bitterness, malice, envy and bitterness.”

The lawmaker in a statement by his legislative aide, Efe Duku, said: “Any allegation in that petition should be thoroughly investigated because Senator Ovie Omo-Agege never wishes his brother dead.

“We need him alive to witness his coming political defeat and he should stop appealing to pity.”

Emerhor had in the petition dated September 20, noted that he got the information on the plot against his life from a concerned individual who advised him to beef up his security network following plots to assassinate him.

He said: “Upon making my own discret investigation, I was able to confirm from independent sources that the attack on my life is planned for either Delta or Abuja by two aides of the Senator whom are linked to the snatching of the mace at the national assembly.”

Making a case for urgent and immediate police protection, Emerhor while appealing for prompt investigation and arrest of the suspects behind the threat.