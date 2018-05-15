Dr. Rufus Akeju, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ondo State, has urged the electorate to collect their PVCs at the nearest registration centres or INEC offices in the state.

Akeju, who made the call during a meeting with stakeholders on Tuesday in Akure, decried the huge number of uncollected PVCs across the 18 LG councils of the state.

He maintained that not collecting the cards would affect the electorate in the general election.

The REC reiterated the commission’s effort toward the conduct of free, fair and credible elections and its drive to become one of the best election management bodies in the world.

He said that the attainment of this goal was dependent on full cooperation and support of the electorate to play the game according to the rules.

He explained that the several technological and operational innovations which included Smart Card Readers, Direct Data Capture Machine, Registration Area Campus, use of voting points, among others were introduced to strengthen the credibility of the election outcome.

“The innovations, we believe will plug some of the loopholes and pitfalls such as multiple registration and voting hitherto used by unscrupulous elements to perpetuate their evil machinations of election rigging to the detriment of a sound and credible electoral process.

“Also, the commission, in fulfillment of its constitutional mandate, commenced the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in April 2017 in all local government areas of the state and this has no doubt yielded positive results.

“It must be clearly stated that the CVR is not a fresh registration exercise but rather a window of opportunity for those who turned 18 years after the last exercise.”

Akeju explained that the exercise was also an opportunity to replace a defaced card, correct any omission/mistake on the register and to provide for those who registered but whose names were not on the register of voters.

According to the REC, CVR also provides for intra-and-inter-state transfer of registration for those who had relocated from one place to another and other accompanying/auxiliary activities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was aimed at sensitising stakeholders to reach out to cards owners who had yet to collected their PVCs to do so.

Participants at the meeting included security chiefs, religious and party leaders across the state.