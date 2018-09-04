The campaign for the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party of former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar got a boost yesterday when stakeholders of the party in Ondo State gave an open declaration to support Atiku in the forthcoming primaries of the PDP.

The state party chairman, Mr. Clement Faboyede, who welcomed Atiku and his delegation led by Director General of Atiku Presidential Campaign Organization, Otunba Gbenga Daniel to the party secretariat, said that all the delegates from Ondo State gathered at the event have resolved to support Atiku in his bid to fly the flag of the PDP the next year’s presidential election.

“Other aspirants have been coming here and none of them has received this kind of reception accorded to you. It is a confirmation that Ondo State is totally for Atiku,” Faboyede said.

Atiku, in his remarks, said that words alone cannot convey his appreciation for the love and support he and his delegation received from members and leaders of PDP in Ondo State.

Leaders of the party including Chief Olu Agbi, former governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) and several others took turn to eulogize Atiku for his firm stance as a true progressive, a democrat and a crusader of restructuring.

Before the meeting with PDP delegates, Atiku and his delegation had earlier paid a courtesy visit to the leader of Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasanranti at his Akure residence.

Atiku told the gathering of Afenifere elders including Chief Olu Falae and Basorun Sehinde Arogbofa that he was on a ‘courtesy and solidarity visit.’

“You (referring to Atiku) believe in restructuring which is a core objective of Afenifere and so you are most welcome to this gathering”, Chief Fasanranti said in his welcome remarks.

Chief Falae remarked that he believes Atiku has everything it takes to be a good president of Nigeria.