



Leading third force political parties under a new name, Alliance for People’s Trust, APT, have ratified a new pact during the national convention and Presidential primaries convened by People’s Trust on Saturday in Lagos, which produced a legal icon and foremost pro-democracy activist, Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, and a fresh breed energy expert and political strategist, Dr Gbenga Olawepo–Hashim as national chairman and Presidential Candidate respectively.

The historic convergence of the fresh breed leaders of the Nigerian third force movement which had massive presence of youth and women folks also witnessed horse trading as the presidential Aspirant of People’s Trust and a grand daughter of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Funke Awolowo stepped down for Gbenga Olawepo Hashim, who had initially been endorsed as the Presidential Candidate of the Alliance for New Nigeria, ANN, earlier in the week.

In his acceptance speech, the Niger State born oil and gas expert said he as a detribalized, pan Nigerianist is ready to lead the new ballot driven – PVCs revolution of the third force movement for a new democratic Nigeria come 2019 as he would not spare the corrupt system and culture foisted on the country foisted by forces of explorations Hashim also pledged to submit himself to the new pact to rescue Nigeria of third force parties as he is well endowed to lead fresh breed political leaders in the country to victory in 2019.

Similarly, while stepping down for Hashim, Awolowo promised to rally massive support from the Southwest and women in Nigeria for Hashim.

The highpoints of the national convention and Presidential primaries were the elections of substantive national executives of APT to be Chaired by Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, change of name of the People’s Trust, PT, as the umbrella political party of the third force to Alliance for People’s Trust, APT as well as change its logo from being a “pyramid” to “a hand of victory sign in green, white and yellow flag” as well as the handing over of APT flag to Olawepo Hashim to represent the third force in the 2019 elections The national convention was attended by apex leaders of other allied political parties and movement, including, Dr Jay Osi Samuels, founding Chairman of ANN, Mallam Nasser Kura, National Secretary of APT, Comrade Isa Tijani, deputy national chairman of ANN, Lady Funke Awolowo who was later elected the Treasurer of APT as well as Che Olawale Okunniyi, DG of Nigeria Intervention Movement, NIM and Governorship flag bearer of APT in Ogun State, Chief Mrs Olivia Agbajoh, a second republic federal legislator and senatorial candidate of APT in Delta State, Hon Musibahu Jarfaru from Kano among several other dignitaries and chairpersons of third force parties who graced the Convention.