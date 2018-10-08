



The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide led by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro has congratulated Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on his recent victory as the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, flag bearer.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday by Comrade Obinna Achionye, Deputy President General and Mazi Alex Okemiri, National Vice President (Ebonyi).

The group, however, insisted that “only a running mate from South East will be a suitable pair for PDP to win 2019 Presidential election.

“Majority of Igbo believe in restructuring and majority of Igbo Youths want referendum because of the economic hardship in the country.

“We believe that Atiku, whose campaign of restructuring will win the hearts of Nigerians, will also quell the quest of referendum by Biafra agitators and Igbo Youths

“We insist any attempt to deny Ndigbo the Vice Presidential slot of PDP will make Ndigbo dump PDP in the Presidential election, but only vote PDP in the gubernatorial elections in Abia, Ebonyi and Enugu. We have better personalities like Peter Obi, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Sen Dr Ike Ekweremadu and Sen Enyinnaya Abaribe.”

It added that “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has expelled rebellious members who use Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council’s name fraudulently. We ask the general public to ignore them.”