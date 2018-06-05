The seat of Sir Ude Oko-Chukwu, the Abia State deputy governor, is being threatened as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders from his Ohafia local government area have demanded his replacement as Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s running mate in the 2019 election.

The demand for his replacement was done by his kinsmen from the Ohafia axis of the local government area, who said that they had always been shortchanged since the creation of the state.

At a grand civic reception organised by Ohafia Udumeze for Ikpeazu at Ohafia Central School Field, Elu Ohafia, Oko-Chukwu picture was omitted in the event programme although he was present at the occasion.

The omission generated a lot of heat after security agencies and protocol officers noticed it and seized copies of the programme from the organising committee.

Apology for the omission and plea by Chief Umeh Kalu (SAN), the committee chairman and the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, could not move the deputy governor’s aides to release the seized copies of the programme.

Kalu, in his address, however, said the clan which he maintained, was the majority in the area, had been short changed in elective positions by the current administration.

He stressed that when the political equation that led to the emergence of Ikpeazu, from Abia South Zone was configured, the clan was tipped for office of deputy governor.

He maintained that since 1993, every elective office zoned to the area had been given to Nkporo, Oko-Chukwu’s clan, saying it has produced two Speakers of the state House of Assembly, a member of the House of Representatives and a deputy governor.