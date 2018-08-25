A former deputy governor of Ogun State, Segun Adesegun, has declared his interest to run in the 2019 governorship election in the state under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Adesegun announced this at a press conference on Friday at Iwe-Iroyin Press Centre, Abeokuta, the state capital.

He said he met the state executive of APC Friday morning to notify it of his ambition.

Mr Adesegun, who was deputy to outgoing Governor Ibikunle Amosun in his first term, said government needs to be restructured to be more efficient.

“My belief in the capacity and efficiency of Ogun State Civil Service as one of the best in Nigeria service delivery is unshakable and it must be encouraged,” he said.

He said adding that if elected his administration would also attract massive investment to agriculture by providing rural infrastructure and equipment to increase productivity in the sector.

“I will encourage investment in infrastructure to promote manufacturing through agro-based industries and expand trade within and outside Nigeria. Our insurance policy will be looked into to protect and accommodate farmers and investors in Ogun State,” Mr Adesegun said.

He also added that the educational sector would receive critical attention. The former deputy governor also promised to ensure independence of local government in line with the Constitution.

“I therefore call on all indigenes of Ogun State, friends and well wishers, colleagues to register for the forthcoming election to support and assist me in making Ogun State of our dream a reality,” he said.

Mr Adesegun, who was deputy governor in the first term of incumbent governor, Ibikunle Amosun, parted ways with him following political differences.

Mr Adesegun is a known loyalist of former Ogun State Governor, Segun Osoba, who also parted ways with Mr Amosun, and moved his supporters to the Social Democratic Party.

The aspirant is from the Ogun East Senatorial District, and has faulted a claim by Mr Amosun that the governorship slot has been conceded to the Ogun West Senatorial District.