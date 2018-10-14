



Four members of the Ogun State House of Assembly have thrown their weights behind the candidacy of Prince Dapo Abiodun as the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress in the 2019 elections.

The lawmakers include the Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon Olakunle Oluomo, the chairman House Committee on Health, Hon. Aina Akinpelu, Hon Dare Kadiri and former Majority Leader, Hon Isreal Jolaoso.

Oluomo representing Ifo 1 State Constituency urged members of the party not to be intimidated, asking the party to address the issue of imposition and impunity for a successful outing in the general elections.

The lawmaker told the gathering which had in attendance former House of Representatives members, Abiodun Akinlade, Adekunle Adeyemi, Abiodun Abudu-Balogun, Ganiyu Hamzat and Adekunle Adesina; Engr. Tunji Akinosi, Hon. Babatunde Olaotan, Chief Samuel Aiyedogbon and Ms Olubukunola Onabanjo, at the Iperu Remo country home of Abiodun, on Sunday, that all hands must be on deck to ensure that the party remained one big strong family.

“When injustice becomes a role, resistance becomes a duty. All of you know what happened to me recently and it even repeated itself three days ago but no one can kill me.

“We must all brace up because no one gets to the midst of the river and still complains of cold. I pray that we will all come out victorious,” Oluomo said.

In his remarks, the Director General of Governor Ibikunle Amosun second term in office in 2015, Hon. Bode Mustapha, craved for the unity of purpose among members for the party’s victory at the polls.

Mustapha who is the Chairman of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), said the party has been liberated with the recent happenings within it.

He said: “We must just thank God today because our most preferred candidate has emerged and, as a result, we must continue to pray for the candidate and as well stretch the hands of fellowship to other aggrieved members.

“We must note today that, I am not doing this because I want to contest for any political post but I am doing this so as to set the records straight for our unborn generations to come.

“When you go to war, at the end of the day, you must come back and jaw and, as a result, I want to appeal to everybody to forget the issue of groups and embrace one another so as to form a formidable party that will win during the 2019 general election. Yes, the time has come to bury the weapons of war.”