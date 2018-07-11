No fewer than 40,000 members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State on Tuesday defected from the party to Alliance for Democracy (AD) over what they termed as “undemocratic practices of Governor Ibikunle Amosun.

The defectors, who tagged themselves “De-Democrats”, made the declaration to exit APC to AD, at a press conference held at the Iwe Iroyin Secretariat of the Ogun State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Oke Ilewo, Abeokuta.

The leader of the De-Democrats and the immediate past Chairman of Ogun Central Senatorial District of APC, Kunle Adeshina, said, “AD is a more democratic political platform which was one of the foundations of the current democratic organization being enjoyed in the country.

“The De-Democrats in Ogun State is an assemblage of APC members who have been schemed out of the APC activities due to the undemocratic practices of Senator Amosun.

“We have over 40,000 registered members across the 236 wards of Ogun State with offices in the 20 local government areas and the wards. The De-Democrats has been in existence for over two years and also have members from PDP, SDP, UPN, who share the ideals of Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola to run for the governorship seat of Ogun State.

“Unfortunately, the new members have also been excluded from participating in the affairs of APC in Ogun State due to the same undemocratic practices of Amosun”, he said

Highlighting some of the undemocratic practices of the governor, Adeshina pointed to the unilateral removal of seven party chairmen who he said were duly elected at the 2014 state party congress, pointing out the De-Democrats has not been sitting idle without pointing at the illegalities of the governor to the authorities at the national level of the party; including the immediate former National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who chaired the National Reconciliation Committee of the party.

He said, despite all the assurances given by the national leadership of the party, nothing was done to intervene.

“Having exhausted all avenues to find redress within APC without any success, members of the APC De-Democrats decided to take their destiny in their hands and resolved to quit the party to a more democratic platform which was one of the foundations of the current democratic organization being enjoyed in the country”.

He said, AD is a foundation player in the current republic and had been at the helms of affairs in the state and other South West states with developmental achievements and unblemished records.

The group then called on all progressives across the nooks and crannies of Ogun State to join hands with it to salvage the state, stressing that it believes strongly that there must be internal democracy in political parties, assuring that Ad is an avenue to exhibit such.