In what appeared like a last minute change of course, the Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday, announced that the party would conduct a direct mode of primaries as directed by the National Working Committee (NWC) of APC.

The state chapter of the party had, last week, said it would opt for indirect primaries, if consensus failed.

The party had cited unavailability of updated membership register and cards as the main reasons for rejecting direct primary.

But addressing leaders and members of the party at an expanded state executive committee meeting, held at the MTR Hall, Abeokuta, the state chairman of APC, Derin Adebiyi, said the party would abide by the directive of the NWC on the mode of primary.

He explained that the party register and membership cards would be used for the exercises, disclosing the state exco was in possession of the register, while awaiting the arrival of the party’s membership cards, which according to him would serve as means of identification of each member.

Adebiyi, however, urged party members to conduct themselves peacefully throughout the primaries, saying that the exercise must be devoid of rancour, chaos in whatever guise.