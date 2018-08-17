An Ogun State governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Dapo Abiodun, has challenged the desire of the State Governor Ibikunle Amosun, to have his successor come from the west senatorial district of the state through a zoning arrangement.

The decision according to Amosun was based on the fact that the Ogun west senatorial district has not produced a governor for the state since its creation from the old western region, 44 years ago.

While addressing journalists in Iperu on Friday, Abiodun described the arrangement as unconstitutional

He, therefore, appealed to the governor to give all aspiring candidates in the state a level playing ground that would produce candidates with pedigree and a high sense of responsibility.