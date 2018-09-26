Personal Assistant to the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Obasi Ogbonnaya Obasi, has joined Ebonyi State governorship race.

He is aspiring to be governor under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obasi formally declared his intention to run for the position yesterday at a press conference held at the APC state secretariat located along Afikpo/Abakaliki Road.

This was even as he refuted the rumours making the rounds that he is being sponsored by some influential politicians to play a spoiler role in his party.

He denied that neither politicians in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) nor any other political party is backing his governorship ambition.

On the contrary, he said he joined the race in order to transform the state; insisting that he has the wealth of experience to do so.

“How can I be sponsored by the government we are trying to chase away? We will change the present government. I am not being sponsored by the PDP. I have been a party man and I have not changed party at anytime.

“I am in this race as a full-fledged man. In my form, the name written there is Obasi Ogbonnaya Obasi. I am not standing in for anybody”, he denied.

He said that if the people of the state give him the opportunity to be governor, he would focus on science and technology, education, youth empowerment, industrialisation, and job creation among others.