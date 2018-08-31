Philanthropist and chairman/CEO of GOCUZ Group Limited, Chief Obinna Uzoh, has joined the race for the Anambra South senatorial zone in the 2019 general election.

Uzoh, who picked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial expression of interest and nomination forms on Thursday, at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, said his aim was to give quality representation to the Anambra South senatorial zone.

The senatorial hopeful told newsmen that if elected as senator in the 2019 polls, he will work assiduously to attract federal presence to Anambra South senatorial zone, as well as initiating legislations that will impact positively on the people of the zone and the country at large.

Uzoh added that he would ensure that the ecological challenges facing communities in the zone received serious attention, stating as an individual, he has always contributed his quota to ensure that there is meaningful development in his area.

According to him, his election as a senator, would afford him the opportunity to continue to serve his people on a larger scale.

“If elected as a senator I will give quality representation to Anambra South senatorial zone. I have always been passionate about the well being of my people. For several years, I have been contributing my quota to the development of my state. Therefore, as a senator, I would ensure quality representation to the zone,” Uzoh stated.

The business mogul had established several small scale enterprises for indigenes of Anambra State; involved in road construction/rehabilitation of rural roads in Anambra State; provision of boreholes, rural electrification and donation of transformers to towns and villages in Anambra State; financial and moral assistance to Non-Governmental Organizations across the country.

Besides, has also built and donated an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Skill Acquisition Centre at the All Hallows Seminary, Onitsha; built and donated hostel to the Catholic Church, wherein students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka live at Amansea as well as established special fund for assistance to pregnant women, widows, disabled people, and people with heart, kidney, lung, sight and spinal cord problems.