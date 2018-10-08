



The National Working Committee of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, on Sunday night, declared Dr. Obadiah Mailafia the winner of the party’s presidential primaries.

Obadiah polled 2,860 votes against Mrs. Saidat Odofin, who polled 1,310.

The National Chairman of ADC, Chief Ralphs Nwosu, who declared the winner, said the conduct of the primaries, which was free of vote buying, had proved the position of ADC as a model sustainable political party.

He said Obadiah, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, had emerged through a free and fair election and called for the support of members to make the journey to Aso Villa a reality.