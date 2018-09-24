A Presidential aspirant on the platform of the African Democratic Congress, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, has decried the domination of politics in Nigeria by people bereft of virtues and ideas.

Mailafia told newsmen in Abuja, shortly after submitting his nomination form at the ADC National Secretariat in the country’s capital, that this development had been the bane of the country’s progress.

He said that a situation where the nation’s political space was constantly being dominated by unscrupulous politicians and persons would do us no good.

The ADC presidential aspirant also said that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration had failed in its elementary duty of protecting Nigerians and providing for their welfare.

“Our leader, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has said it very clearly that we can’t preserve failure. The international community watch with despair as our economy is grounded,” Mailafia

added.

He said he had a deep love for Nigeria and all her different peoples equally, stressing that that motivated him to seek to occupy the highest office in the land on the platform of the ADC.

“I seek the Presidency because I feel for the youths that graduated years ago and cannot get jobs. I suffer with the Internally Displaced Persons, who are suffering in various parts of the country and that’s because I believe Nigeria should not be the poverty capital of the World,” Mailafia said.

The renowned economist, who claimed to have emerged as the presidential candidate from the Middle Belt after undergoing a screen by the various apex regional socio-political bodies, including the Middle Belt Forum, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Afenifere and the Pan-Niger Delta Forum, pledged to create jobs for the army of young graduates whose future he said had been mortgaged.

Mailafia said, “I will build an all-inclusive Nigeria, where all are happy and I believe in the rule of law. I’m committed to social justice, emancipation of the people and I believe in education, where talent flourish.

“I believe in nation-building and I will confront the demon of violence. I will provide the nation with world class infrastructure, as well as launch a new industrial revolution,” he promised.