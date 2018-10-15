



Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has declared that he will wholeheartedly support the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to electoral victory in 2019.

Speaking at the Government House Port Harcourt, yesterday, during a special thanksgiving service for the successful hosting of 2018 PDP national convention, Wike declared that at the convention he promoted the candidature of Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, but accepts the choice of the party as the way forward.

He said: “I supported Tambuwal fully. I have no regrets for my support for him.

“But the party has made a choice and as a loyal party man, I stand by the choice of the party. I will support Atiku Abubakar to victory in 2019. That is what is called party loyalty.”

Governor Wike said APC is a hopeless party that has failed Nigeria, pointing out that Nigerians must work diligently towards sacking the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“We must put our heads together to ensure this bad government is sacked. We must ensure this bad government goes in 2019.

“If this same government returns in 2019, then Nigerians are digging their graves. The suffering now will be a child’s play. That is why we must work for the good of our people,” he said.

He said after the thanksgiving service, all Nigerians must head to the fields to work for the victory of the PDP in 2019.

The governor noted that the PDP will win in Rivers State despite the evil machinations of the APC Federal Government. He said he will complete his mission in Rivers State through a resounding victory in 2019.

On the successful hosting of the national convention, Wike said he stood his ground because of the economy of Rivers State and the fact that the state remains the home of PDP since 1999.

“Rivers State has made PDP proud and we shall continue to make PDP proud. God lives in Rivers state,” he said.

He reiterated that PDP is alive today because of the kind of National Chairman that emerged in the person of Uche Secondus.

On his part, Secondus called on Nigerians to work towards taking back the country from the brink of destruction.

Meanwhile, Wike called on the clergy and Christian faithful to intensify their prayers as the state enters a trying period in 2019.

Governor Wike made the call, on Sunday, when he spoke during a church service at the Government House, Port Harcourt. He said it was their prayers that have sustained his administration.

He said the Government House Chapel of Everlasting Grace was built to give glory to God at all times.

Top leaders of the state government and elders gathered at the chapel to offer thanks for the first year anniversary of the church.

Governor Wike, his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Uche Secondus, were joined by commissioners, special advisers, permanent secretaries and top civil servants, to thanks to God for His mercies.

The only Bible reading of the thanksgiving service was taken by the governor’s wife from Psalm 95: 1 to 7.

Chaplain of the Government House Port Harcourt Chapel, Venerable Sunday Opara, thanked God for using Wike to build a church to honour the name of the Most High.

In a sermon, Venerable John Adubasim, urged Christians to always give their best to the service of God and humanity.

He urged the people to remain steadfast in 2019 and ensure their will prevails, whether or not they get monetary benefits.

He said Christians must ensure the state is not mortgaged by forces of darkness in 2019.

Highpoint of the celebration was the presentation of awards to Wike, his wife, Speaker, House of Assembly, Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, Chief of Staff to the governor, Chukwuemeka Woke and Permanent Secretary of Government House Administration, Onyenachi Nwankwor.

Prayers were offered for the government, people of the state while special thanksgiving songs lifted the spirit of worshippers.