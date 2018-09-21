The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has asked Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki to ensure the passage the Electoral Act.

Governor Wike also told Saraki and the National Assembly not to pass the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, budget if President Muhammadu Buhari refuses to assent the electoral act.

The Governor demanded immediate assent from President Buhari to the bill.

Governor Wike said that the Electoral Act should be in place for the processes of the 2019 elections to be legally kick-started.

Wike said this at the Government House, Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital during a visit by the Saraki Campaign Organisation to the state governor.

“As leader of the National Assembly, do all you can for the Electoral Act to be passed,” Wike appealed to Saraki.

Saraki is one of the 13 presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He continued, “Once the Electoral Act is passed if it is not assented to, I urge you, people, not to pass the INEC Budget, because INEC budget is based on the Electoral Act. I urge that these things must be taken together”.