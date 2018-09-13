Comrade Murtala Garba, the immediate past President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN,) has joined the race for the House of Representatives seat for Tatun Donga, Ussa and Yangtu Federal Constituency in Taraba State.

Garba spoke with newsmen shortly after purchasing the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms at the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Secretariat in Abuja.

He said that, as a matter of priority, he would sensitise youths in his constituency on the importance of self-reliance, peace and unity.

“We have lost some youths and brothers to crisis and it cannot be allowed to continue; peace is paramount.

“We will industrialise the constituency and encourage our youths to go into agriculture, farming; fishing, education, entrepreneurship –that is our first line of projects.

“We have to move from poverty to self-reliance; it is time to engage our youth and impact on them all that we have learnt in many seminars locally and internationally.

“We must teach them the importance of entrepreneurship.

“We have to change the mentality of our people; above all, we need peace and unity due to the complex nature of Taraba—different ethnic groups and religions—our diversity should be our strength,’’ he said.

He said he was motivated by his desire to give the youths a voice; hence the Not too Young to Run movement which was started in 2016.

Garba said that since the president had signed the Bill into law, it was high time the proponents of Bill came out and practiced what they preached.

He said that a lot of Nigerian youths have purchased forms.

The former NYCN leader said that going by the relationship he had with his constituents, he was upbeat on winning the seat.

“Due to the experience I gathered as a youth leader, I will attract projects that will bring development to my constituency.

“We are talking about integrity and I know I will make it.

“Due to the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari, APC will conquer Taraba State and I am hopeful of emerging victorious.

“Taraba people will like to join the moving train and will vote for APC because of what APC‘s achievement,’’ he said.