The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp, Oyo State Command, on Thursday warned politicians and their supporters against the use of thugs in their desperate struggle to get elected in 2019.

The warning is contained in a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SC Oluwole Olusegun in Ibadan.

Olusegun said in the statement, that the state commandant, John Adewoye, made the call while addressing the officers deployed to Delta, Lagos, Osun, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Edo states on special duty.

The state Commandant advised all indigenes and residents of Oyo state not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to perpetrate violence during the election.

Olusegun appealed to the people of the state and politicians in particular to build on the existing peaceful coexistence among the people of the state and shun criminal acts during electioneering campaigns.

He said: “Oyo State NSCDC and other security agencies in the state will not hesitate to deal with anybody trying to engage in violence in the state.

“Let everybody shun violence and be peaceful in carrying out political activities ahead of the 2019 elections.’’

He urged officers and men of the command to rededicate themselves to their duty of protecting the country’s integrity and ensuring peace throughout the campaign period.