As the 2019 elections draw near, the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev Adewale Martins, has advised Nigerians to vote in God-fearing leaders by exercising their franchise wisely.

The cleric said that, “Nigeria is in a dilemma, a state of economic woes and insecurity because Nigerians failed to use their votes to bring in good leaders”.

Rev. Martins, who addressed reporters during the 2018 Catholic Men Organisation (CMO), Lagos Archdiocese convention said, “Nigerians should use their conscience to vote in the kind of leaders they need ”.

The church also said that it would start a monthly prayer session which would hold every last Friday of the month in all Churches under diocese towards the success of the 2019 elections.

“This is the church’s own way of praying for peace and credible conduct of the polls.”

The Catholic Bishops of Nigeria, to maintain decorum in the church, have also banned public endorsement of politicians ahead of the election.

It sent out a circular to all religious and faithful in all Catholic Churches in Nigeria to avoid endorsing any candidate or political party, but to educate members to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and vote according to their conscience.

President of CMO John Aigbokhaode said “the three-day 2018 annual convention was geared at praying together for our family and the country”.

One thousand and six hundred members were on Sunday inducted by the Archbishop of Lagos, Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins during the induction ceremony Mass held at St. Gregory’s College, Ikoyi, on Sunday.

Earlier in his homily, the Clergy prayed that God will send an angel to revive the country and put the country on the right track in 2019.

He admonished fateful in the country to pray to the Lord that answers by fire to answer the prayers of the people of Nigeria, adding that they must also pray and know that the God will also answer them in a gentle still breeze.