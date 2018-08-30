Presidential aspirant of Save Nigerian Congress (SNC), Ayo Dasilva, has urged Nigerians to look beyond primordial sentiments of zoning political positions in the country and elect credible people with viable programmes and policies that would better the lot of the masses.

He stated this on a radio programme, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, while speaking on the need for Nigerians to stop selling their votes and vote noble people who are ready to serve as practised in advanced democracies.

Dasilva, stated that there was still hope to turn Nigeria around for good, if the people were willing to stand up and say no to vote buying.

According to him, “tribe, ethnic, gender, religion or whatever does not matter, we need vibrant personalities, policies and programmes that can improve our societies by reducing poverty, create employment, improve agriculture, provide quality health care, welfare, education and enabling environment for business to thrive among others.

“These are the things we see in Western nations, where Nigerians in Diaspora have continued to serve and better those societies while back home our nation is nothing to write about. It is on the basis of performing better and improving the nation that I’m offering myself to serve”.

The presidential aspirant, pointed out that SNC was created as a platform for the people to be able to save the nation from further degeneration.

He, however, enjoined all Nigerians to register in the ongoing, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) registration to be able to vote for candidates of their choice.