



A group, Kingsley Moghalu Disciple, on Saturday urged Nigerians to vote competent leaders with the vision to move the country forward in the 2019 elections.

The co-ordinator of the group, Ibikunle Isaac, gave the advice at a news conference in Ikeja, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

He said it was with good leadership at all levels that the country could be inspired to rise above its challenges to attain its potential.

Ibikunle advised the electorate to consider the ability to perform rather than sentiments such as tribe and religion in choosing leaders, especially president.

He said the group was formed to mobilise support for Moghalu, presidential candidate of Young Progressives Party.

According to him, this is based on the belief that he has the capacity to move the country forward.

The coordinator said that Moghalu, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, had the passion and vision to take the country to greater heights.

He said the YPP candidate would not disappoint if trusted with the leadership of the country in 2019.

He said: “Our clamour for a visionary and competent leader to facilitate the country’s economic growth and human development has to be matched with making the right choice for the president of Nigeria in 2019.

“2019 is the right time to elect a competent leader we have always desired and not anyone that is imposed by the self -serving political elite.

“The 2019 presidential election is a battle between two distinct choices: freedom or continued slavery; progress or retrogression; jobs or joblessness; security or insecurity; and justice or injustice.

“With these stark choices, we believe Moghalu is the best choice for freedom, progress, job creation and choice to build a just and equitable Nigerian society.”

Ibikunle said the group, through its members, had been traversing all parts of the country to sell the candidacy of Moghalu to Nigerians.

He said that KM Disciples had also launched the Kingsley Moghalu Door to Door Campaign to reach households on the candidacy on Moghalu.

Ibikunle described vote-buying as a threat to the emergence of competent leadership in the country, and by extension, development.

He urged Nigerians not to sell their votes but elect leaders according to their conscience in the general elections.