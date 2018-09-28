A presidential hopeful under the platform of the Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA), Iheanacho Ezeakor, has said that Nigerians cannot afford to be fooled again as the country approach the 2019 general elections.

Ezeakor, who was reacting to comment made by the Senate President and a presidential aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bukola Saraki, said Nigerians must be wise on who they choose in 2019.

According to Iheanocho, in a statement he personally signed, said the issues raised by Saraki is part of some of the deficiency they discovered earlier, adding that the Senate President did not do anything about it while in the APC.

“While still in APC, was the problem not identified? Ezeakor said, referring to Saraki’s comment. “He didn’t make any effort to help the economic crisis of Nigeria. Why now? Would Saraki have said that if he was still in APC? We all know that his reason for decamping was not in the interest of the masses. We cannot be fooled again,” Ezeakor said.

Saraki was quoted as saying that APC is responsible for the present economic crisis in Nigeria. “As a person, I am not contesting that fact,” the presidential aspirant said adding, “I am sad about the insincerity of some leaders in this country.”

“Let me call on Nigerians yet to collect their PVC to do so. That is the only tool we have to change our country by electing leaders that will run the affairs of our country,” Ezeakor said while calling on the youths to sit up and take the mantle of leadership.