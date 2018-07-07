Nollywood actors Alexx Ekubo, IK Ogbonna and fashion designer Yomi Casual led a group of young people to some voter registration centres in Lagos to raise greater awareness on the need to register and obtain the PVC.

The trio, referred to as the ‘Chop life gang’, were accompanied by Tobi Bakre, BBNaija S3 finalist, Swanky Jerry, celebrity stylist and actress Daniella Okere and Movie producer Eniola Badmus and others.

Ekubo who tagged the outing ‘PVC Activation Drive’ shared this on his instagram page @alexxekubo.

The drive was aimed at using celebrity influence to get young people to register as eligible voters and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC).

He wrote, “Thanks to everyone who came out today to support the @choplifegang PVC activation drive, from entertainers to media houses.

“We had only one intent and that is to get more people involved in the decision making process of our dearly beloved country.

“This is not a political rally, nor an opposition group and definitely not a political party. It’s just three friends encouraging the youths to get involved and take advantage of the #nottooyoungtorun bill,” he said.

Ekubo also revealed that although the activation drive took place in Lekki, its success might lead to the extension of the programme to the mainland.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that several celebrities have also been leading the PVC registration awareness

Recently, BBNaija alumnus Ifu Ennada joined Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Ini Edo and others in the clamour for voter participation by encouraging people to obtain their voter cards.