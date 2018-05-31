Leaders of the Nigeria Intervention Movement on Wednesday adopted a new party, Alliance for New Nigeria, as platform for the 2019 elections.

The adoption and announcement of the party was made in Abuja by the coalition which has leaders, including Dr. Olisa Agbakoba and Dr. Abduljalil Tafawa Balewa, as members of the National Executive Council.

The movement equally endorsed People’s Trust as alternate electoral platform.

For the Ekiti State governorship election holding on July 14, 2018, NIM said it will be joining forces with the Action Democratic Party.

Set to form the grand electoral alliance with the ADP are People’s Trust, Social Democratic Party, African Democratic Congress, United Progressive Party, Labour Party, National Conscience Party, Action Alliance, Kowa Party and People’s Party of Nigeria among others.