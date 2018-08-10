A presidential aspirant, Mr. Christian Wogu, made a strong case for human capital development as the condition for a resilient economy.

Speaking in an interview with Gloomme TV, Barrister Wogu criticised the way budgets are prepared and implemented, arguing that they hardly have any meaningful impact on the average Nigerian. A system when budgeted funds target the people directly should be emphasized he said.

Wogu also frowned at the contractionary momentary policy being pursued by the CBN, he said: “such a policy discourages the manufacturing sector from borrowing and once the private sector can’t borrow, businesses won’t expand and thus, jobs will not be created.”

He expressed optimism in the possibility of a stronger Nigeria as long as the hungry man is guaranteed food to eat.

Barrister Wogu said if given the opportunity to lead this country, he would tackle poverty and unemployment as for him, those are the basis for the majority of crisis we face in the country.