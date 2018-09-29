Niger State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faithful unanimously endorsed presidential aspirant, Senator David Mark, for the 2019 polls.

Senator Mark was military governor of Niger State between 1984 and 1986.

The party said when David Mark’s Campaign team visited the state that the aspirant has demonstrated his leadership qualities, competence and uncommon patriotism to his fatherland over the years.

State chairman of the Party, Mr Tanko Beji, who spoke on behalf of the delegates noted that the number of presidential aspirants under the platform of the PDP is an indication that the party is the preferred choice for Nigerians.

He added that Senator Mark has a rich credential that unarguably stands him out among his competitors in the race.

According to him, this is payback time for his good works as the then military governor of Niger State adding “Your success is ours. I can assure you that with the 100 delegates of Niger State to the National Convention, we shall give you 98 per cent”.

Director general of the Campaign Organisation, Senator Zainab Kure had reeled out the credentials of Mark and reminded the delegates of the need to endorse her principal because of his immeasurable contributions to the State.

She recalled that it was Mark’s introduction of free and compulsory education for the girl child during his stint as military governor of Niger that made the state produce the highest number of educated women in the Northern states.

In his remarks, an elated Senator Mark promised to accord Niger State a special status to facilitate her socio economic development so as to benefit from its proximity to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), if elected.

Senator Mark implored the people to be steadfast with the PDP as the viable platform for the positive transformation of Nigeria.