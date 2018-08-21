Rivers Conscience, a coalition of over 45 Non-Governmental Organisations in Rivers, on Monday renewed the call for a Rivers governor of Ijaw extraction in 2019.

Mr Dason Nemieboka, Chief Convener of the group, told newsmen in on Monday in Port Harcourt that the call was in the spirit of democracy, equity, fairness, justice and even political development in the state.

He said that political leaders in the state, mainly of Ijaw extraction canvassed and supported an upland person, Dr Peter Odili to be governor in 1999.

“This is justice and fairness showed by the Rivers-Ijaws to their upland brothers and sisters in the spirit of power rotation.

“By May 2019, the upland section of Rivers would have governed the state for 20 unbroken years, including the tenure of Mr Chibuike Amaechi and Gov. Nyesom Wike.

“This is because in 2015, against all political calculations and serious demands by the Rivers-Ijaws for the seat of the governor of Rivers, another unpopular per from the upland, Mr Wike was elected,” he said.

According to Nemieboka, the Ijaws in all the wards, communities, clans and political parties have ordered Rivers Conscience to steer the ship that will take them to Government House in 2019.

“This movement is non-negotiable, as we are dead serious and we have God on our side, so no force can stop us.

“Over 45 groups of NGOs, youth bodies, women associations and think-tanks have voluntarily surrendered their interest and have submitted to the steering and direction of this mass movement,” he added.

Nemieboka called on traditional rulers, political leaders, women, youths and elites of Ikwerre, Ogoni, Etche, Ogba, Ekpeye etc. and our citizens without borders to heed this clarion call by supporting an Ijaw candidate in 2019.

“We call on all former governorship aspirants of Riverine origin in the two dominant political parties to redouble their efforts and seek nomination as governorship candidate for the March 2019 election.

“We cannot continue to play second fiddle, as we are not second class citizens in this state.

“So, we urge desperate and selfish aspirants to know that there could be no other opportunity if reason and wisdom is applied,” the convener said.