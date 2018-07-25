Women in Politics (WIP) a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has trained 30 female aspirants in Jigawa, on electoral process ahead of the 2019 election.

WIP Programme Coordinator in the state, Mr Mustafa Umar, made this known while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria in Dutse on Wednesday.

Musa said the training was organised in collaboration with the National Democratic Institute, adding that it was supported by the Department for International Development (DFID).

He explained that the training was to strengthen the aspirants’ understanding of Nigerian electoral process and how to navigate party nomination processes.

According to him, the training was geared towards strengthening their skills to develop and run effective political campaigns ahead of the 2019 general election.

“One of the objectives of the training is to expose the participants on different types of resources needed for political campaigns.

“It is also to strengthen their skills so they can be able to build and sustain influential networks within their political parties as well as lobby key decision makers with a goal of emerging as party candidates.

“We are grooming them for political struggle as the 2019 is quite approaching,” Umar said.

He said the NGO had earlier trained 30 female aspirants in other part of the state.

“We plan to train another set of 30 aspirants in Hadejia or Gumel, as the training will be conducted in each of the three senatorial districts of the state,’’ Umar said.

Commenting on behalf of the participants, Hajiya Ramatu Sabo a trainee commended the organisation for the training.

Sabo said the gesture had exposed them to different strategies needed to actualise their political dream as female political aspirants.