



Chairman of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ogun State, Bode Mustapha, on Sunday, called on members of the party to rally support for the candidacy of Dapo Abiodun and ensure APC retains Ogun in 2019.

Mustapha also said efforts were in top gear by leaders of the party to pacify aggrieved members and unite every political bloc within Ogun APC, with the aim of making the party formidable ahead the general elections.

The NDIC chairman, who equally served as the Director-General of Governor Amosun Campaign Organization in 2015, made the call at the Iperu home of the APC governorship candidate, during a solidarity rally organised by his supporters across the twenty local government areas of the state.

The event had in attendance some members of the Ogun State House of Assembly, led by the Deputy Speaker and former Majority Leader, Olakunle Oluomo and Israel Jolaoso respectively, former chairman of Teaching Service Commission, Mrs. Olubukunola Onabanjo, former APC Ogun Central Senatorial chairman, Adekunle Adesina, councilors, among other party stalwarts.

Speaking further, Mustapha, observed that the emergence of Abiodun as the governorship candidate of APC, would further strengthen the party, maintaining the state required a person with business savvy to move Ogun forward.

He, however, remarked that contrary to the speculation that Abiodun was foisted on the party as the governorship candidate, Abiodun emerged through a direct primary conducted and supervised by the election panel set up by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

He noted that the party as a one family, cannot afford to go to next year’s poll divided, urging all aggrieved members to come together and ensure APC delivers Ogun to President Muhammadu Buhari as well as making Abiodun the next governor.

Speaking on behalf of the lawmakers, Oluomo, recalled how himself and other legislators were subjected to violent attacks during the party primaries.

While observing injustice would always be met with resistance, the deputy speaker of the State House of Assembly, sued for peace within the party and expressed confidence that APC, despite the intra party misunderstandings, would win 2019 elections with landslide victory.