Hon. Lucky Ayedatiwa, a non-executive board member, representing Ondo state in Niger-Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has picked the senatorial form to run for the Ondo South seat.

Ayedatiwa who is contesting on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said he is contesting to run so as to end 10 years of blackout in the six local governments in southern senatorial districts of the state.

He said that although the NDDC had done commendably, there were a lot more challenges that needed to be done through quality representation.

“My people have been removed from national grid for almost 10 years. NDDC project on electrification has been ongoing but not moving as fast as it should.

“I want to give the yearnings and aspirations of my people a federal attention, these aspirations need to be legislated in order to get adequate attention to be executed.

“Society evolves with new things to be incorporated. I will also ensure safety and wellbeing of every Nigerian.

“Not only in the district, but government at all levels would benefit from such development because it will bring economic growth which empowers citizens to discharge their civic responsibilities,” he said.

Ayedatiwa, an APC chieftain in Ondo state added that his decision to run was also to answer the calling of his people to be their voice in the ninth senate.

Ayedatiwa was sworn in to NDDC board about four months ago to represent the state.

He was APC candidate for Ilaje/Eseodo Federal Constituency in 2015 general election but lost to his Labour Party opponent.