Executive Director, Projects EDP, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Samuel Adjogbe, has charged the people of Delta State to support the change mantra of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Speaking at his Evwreni, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State country home when Prof Pat Utomi paid him a consultation visit on his gubernatorial ambition, Adjogbe said it was imperative for Deltans to give room for Delta North Senatorial district to produce the governor of the State in 2019.

He said: “If Delta Central has done two tenures, and Delta South has done the same, it would only be natural for the other senatorial district which is Delta North to also do theirs so that by 2023, following this sequence, the same Anioma (Delta North) will support Delta Central to produce the Governor of Delta State by then. This is so that the Change Agenda of Mr President, President Muhammadu Buhari, will go round the state.”

Adjogbe who is the Patron of Buhari Support Group Centre, South South noted that NDDC alone could not adequately liberate Delta State from the shackles of poor governance and under development, he emphasized that “There is therefore the urgent need for all Deltans to support APC in order to ensure all round development at the state level.”

Earlier in his remarks, Utomi commended Adjogbe for the good works he was doing in NDDC, adding that he was not only consulting Engr Sam Adjogbe as a leader in Delta State APC but also because of the works he was doing in NDDC.

He said “we need people like Engr Sam Adjogbe when we emerge as Governor to help us turn things around. We as a people love identifying with those whom have done things well, this motivates us to want Delta to do things well also.’

“We must therefore, all come together and rescue Delta State, because we live in a state where we can easily plant and create global value chains through them.

“I must not fail to thank all those who believe that an Anioma son should be the one to run and complete their second tenure. Indeed history shall remember you all as a people of uprightness, fairness and equity.”