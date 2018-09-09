The Alumni Association of 3rd Regular Course of Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has endorsed presidential aspirant, David Mark, for Nigerian president, his spokesperson said.

According to a statement by Mark’s media assistant, Paul Mumeh, members of the association declared that he is the stimulus needed to address the security, socio-political and economic challenges facing the nation.

The endorsement came during the association’s annual general meeting in Abuja on Saturday with a resolution to support Mark’s ambition. The attendees mentioned his wealth of experience, both in the military and democratic dispensation, as a reason for the support.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the association was held to mark the 51stanniversary of members’ admission and enlistment into the Nigerian Army (between 1967 and 1970).

Speaking to journalists after the event, according to the statement, the spokesman of the association, Tunde Ogbeha, said the association identifies with Mark and commends his courage for his ambition.

“Mark has the requisite experience and he has the deep knowledge of the Nigerian nation,” he said, adding “he occupies a vantage position to proffer solutions to the myriads of our problem.”

“We will support him to ensure that he succeeds. In supporting him, we will be guided by democratic tenets and within the ambits of the law,” he said.

Ogbeha said the association has no doubt that Mr Mark’s leadership of Nigeria would usher in an era of prosperity for the nation if elected.

The association, he explained, meets yearly to among other things cater for the welfare of the widows of their colleagues, children and orphans in the society.

Earlier, the chairman of the association, Mark, noted that the association was born out of patriotism to serve the nation.

“Either in or out of service, we have resolved to continue to serve the nation and keep the entity as one united country,” he said.

He said Nigeria is endowed with abundant human and material resources which need to be harnessed for the good of all citizens.

Mr Mark, who represents Benue South at the Senate, has declared his ambition to run for presidency in 2019. He has also purchased his presidential nomination form from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat.

The lawmaker, the longest serving senate president in Nigeria’s history, joins a list of over a dozen aspirants to declare their intention to run for president under the PDP platform.

He specifically promised to tackle poverty, unemployment and neglect which he said have forced some Nigerian youth to undertake the very risky route of going through the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea in their quest for greener pastures in Europe.