The National Conscience Party (NCP), Lagos State chapter, has disowned Dr. Thomas-Wilson Ikubese, who claims to be a 2019 presidential aspirant under its platform, saying that he is not a functional member of the party.

NCP, which spoke through Fatai Ibu-Owo, NCP State Chairman, and Olaseni Ajai, State Publicity Director respectively, in a response to a statement credited to the aspirant that he had dumped the party, said that Ikubese could not have dumped a platform he was never an active member.

The party said: “He is not a functional and official member because he never paid a kobo in party dues, nor did he even pay for the party card given to him. All promises that he made to the Ondo State chapter of the party are as good as a dud cheque. He is a classic Nigerian bourgeois politician not to be trusted.”

While it said it was putting the records straight due to concerns being raised by its members and the public over Ikubese’s recent statements, the NCP said the aspirant only made attempts to join the fold “a few months ago, which is about the last quarter of 2017.”

It said that Ikubese had never been part of the struggles started by the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi for the emancipation of the masses and the eradication of poverty, which culminated into the party’s registration, adding that a lot of other people had kept the flag flying since Fawehinmi’s demise, and that no one had seen Ikubese during these trying periods.

“Therefore, it is difficult for persons who do not share in the ideological and democratic foundation of NCP to impose themselves and their anti-masses agenda on the party. The NCP is quite a difficult place for corrupt political scammers to operate.

“In addition, the party has got quite wiser in the face of several attempts by corrupt bourgeois politicians to hijack it from within at the expense of the masses.

“However, the NCP is open to all and allows ideological debates and discussions towards forward developing the party and the interests of the masses but the NCP will never compromise its principles and stance.”

The NCP stated that since September 17, 2017, when Ikubese claimed to have joined the party, he embarked on numerous anti-party and reactionary activities, and had not added any progressive value to the party.