The Nasarawa State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has zoned elective and appointive positions across the three senatorial zones in the state ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Mr Francis Orugu, PDP Chairman in the state, stated this on Saturday in Lafia after a meeting with the relevant organs of the party.

According to him, the party at the meeting reaffirmed the zoning of the governorship ticket to Nasarawa North.

The party also approved the zoning of the following positions: deputy speaker Nasarawa North; deputy governor and majority leader

Nasarawa West, and speaker and Secretary to the State Government, Nasarawa South.

He said that with the zoning of positions, PDP is set to win all elections in the state in 2019.

The chairman added that the party only zoned the positions to the three senatorial zones and not to individuals from the areas.

“The zonal officials and other critical stakeholders of the party from the respective zones should do the micro zoning on their own without interference from the state office of the party.

“If consensus cannot be reached at the end of the day, the party will conduct primaries for elective positions,” he added.