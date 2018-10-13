



The member representing Kokona West constituency in the Nasarawa state Houe of Assembly, Hon. Obere Kana, has petitioned the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over alleged illegal conduct of the primaries that denied him return ticket to the Assembly.

In a petition signed by the lawmaker, he accused the supervisor and presiding officer, Dominic Manchu and Dr. Abdullahi Ladan respectively of hijacking the electoral materials and returning fictitious figures without conducting the primary election.

Kana lamented that although no formal announcement has been made regarding the purported primary election, the state chapter of the party did not take any proactive step towards addressing the anomaly forcing him to seek the intervention of the national leadership of the APC.

He therefore called for an Immediate cancellation of the results Kana also enjoined the national secretariat to invite all the Kokona West delegates and ascertain their respective votes for each of the aspirants, more particularly whether the election actually took place and the figure allocated are true reflection of the delegates’ minds.

He called for the immediate ordering of a fresh election with strong monitoring team to ensure proper conduct of credible primary election.