The Nasarawa Chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has assured members of neutrality in electing candidates ahead of the party’s primaries.

Musa Saidu, APGA Chairman in the state, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lafia.

According to him, the party has aspirants contesting on its platform in all the 24 state constituencies, five Federal constituencies, three senatorial districts and governorship.

“We wiil scrutinise our candidates for consensus when possible, if not, the party will conduct primaries to elect flag bearers in all the constituencies.

“We will present our best candidates in all elections because we will contest against candidates of other political parties.

“We will present our best team with very clear vision and programmes that will reposition the state for the overall benefit of the people,” he added.

In the same vein, Bala John, House of Assembly aspirant Nassarawa-Eggon East, expressed optimism that the party would win in the state given the quality of its aspirants.

He advised the leadership of the party to promote internal democracy in order to have credible candidates and avoid imposition that was common in other political parties.

John however, promised to offer the best representation to the constituency.