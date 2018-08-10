As politicians gear up for the 2019 general elections, the Nasarawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has advised governorship aspirants to restrain supporters from attacking opponents on social media.

“The social media is awash with mutual attacks by supporters of governorship aspirants against opponents. There is too much character assassination.

We feel this is not good for the party,” Mr Philip Shekwo, the state chairman, told the News Agency of Nigeria.

Shekwo, who spoke on Friday in Lafia, said that the primary election should be seen as a contest among family members without winners or losers.

He warned that such character assassination was capable of affecting unity and cohesion which could work against success at the secondary election.

The Chairman, however, promised that the party would be fair to all, saying that there was no preferred candidate by either the party or Governor Tanko Al-Makura.

“We shall be fair to all; the process will be free, fair, credible and transparent,” he declared.

Mr Suleiman Wambai, the National Vice Chairman (North-Central) of the party, who also spoke with NAN, assured all aspirants that the candidates would only emerge through popular votes.

“As a progressive party, we will present candidates that believe in the ideology of development,’’ Wambai said.