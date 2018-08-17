The All Progressives Congress leadership in Nasarawa State has reassured all aspirants of a level playing ground in the party’s forthcoming primaries in the state.

The State Chairman of the party, Philips Shekwo, gave the assurance on Friday while speaking with newsmen in his country home, Yelwa, Toto Local Government Area of the state.

Shekwo said that the party would be fair and just to all aspirants in order to ensure peace and move the party to a greater height.

Shekwo said: “We don’t have any preferential candidate; we will submit to God whoever He brings and we will work for the success of the candidate and the party during the 2019 general election.

“We promised all contestants that we are going to be very plain and fair in all we are going to do in order to carry every contestant and member of the party along.

“As a party, we will ensure that all aspirants of our party are given a level-playing ground during the party primaries in the state.”

Shekwo called on the party members and others Nigerians to be law-abiding, respect constituted authorities and live in peace with one another irrespective of their socio-political affiliations.