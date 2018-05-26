Some Muslims in Enugu State on Friday endorsed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwunayi for a second term in office for promoting peace, security, national unity and good governance in the state.

Rising from the Jumat prayers commemorating this year’s Democracy Day held at the Central Mosque, Owerri Road, Enugu, which was attended by Mr Ugwuanyi in company of his deputy, Cecilia Ezeilo; Leader, Enugu State House of Assembly, Ikechukwu Ezeugwu; among other top government functionaries, the Muslim faithful said they are pleased with the governor for his special love for the Muslim community.

The Muslins, who offered special prayers for Mr Ugwuanyi, Enugu State and the country at large, added that they were impressed with the governor’s humble disposition towards them and the entire people of the state.

They told Mr Ugwuanyi that “no governor loves Muslims more than you”, stressing that they are solidly behind his re-election in 2019 and will vote for him massively.

Speaking, the Sarki Hausawa, Enugu State, Yusuf Sambo, who is also a member of the state’s Security and Peace Committee, informed Mr Ugwuanyi that “we have cause to thank Allah for the fact that you have established the most essential aspect of governance that is security of lives and property.”

Mr Sambo stressed that the Muslim community in the state has every reason to celebrate, saying “Allah has given us a man with humility, with love for all residents of Enugu State and a special love for the Muslim community”.

He disclosed that the Jumat prayers call for celebration in appreciation of “19 years of uninterrupted democracy in Nigeria and three years of sustained peace and good governance in Enugu State”.

He thanked the governor for the food items for the breaking of fast, saying: “You have handed Enugu State to the hands of Almighty Allah, and He says whoever entrusts in Him, he will lead his way and Insha Allah, Allah will lead your way”, he said.

Responding, Mr Ugwuanyi thanked the Muslims for their prayers for his administration and the country, reassuring that the state will remain peaceful and secure for every resident irrespective of tribe or religious differences. The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State, Danmallam Mohammed, was also at the event.