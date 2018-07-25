A former Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Mukhtar Shagari, on Wednesday, declared to contest the state governor seat on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party during the 2019 general elections.

Shagari, who was also a former minister of water resources, contested for the seat in 2015 on the platform of the PDP, but lost to the incumbent, Aminu Tambuwal, of the All Progressives Congress.

The former deputy governor, who declared his intention when he met with the PDP leaders in Sokoto, said that he would focus on the health, agriculture and education sectors if elected.

He also promised to pay special attention to youth and social development, and improve the state’s infrastructure.

Shagari declared that he was “very qualified” for the job in view of his experience as a deputy governor for eight years.

“I have visited practically every village in Sokoto and know the major concerns of the people. What I want is the opportunity to address such concerns,” he said.

On the gale of defections to the PDP, Shagari assured the new members of equal rights with everyone.

“We welcome all defectors from APC; in fact, we are waiting for more defectors so that PDP can be stronger,” he said.