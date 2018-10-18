



Following a hugely controversial and keenly contested governorship primaries in Adamawa state, the incumbent governor, Muhammed Umaru Jibrilla Bindow has been confirmed as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2019 elections.

The APC primary in Adamawa state has been clouded in controversy over how it was conducted which left trails of petitions in its wake from both Mahmood Halilu Ahmed and Nuhu Ribadu, demanding that the primary be thrown out, as both aspirants maintained that there was no primary ever held in Adamawa state.

However, the Oserheimen Osumbor led Primary Elections Appeal Panel had dismissed the petitions and declared the incumbent governor, Jibrilla Bindow, as the winner in the contest.