Hafiz Abubakar, former deputy governor of Kano state, says it will be a miracle for Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of the state, to be re-elected in 2019.

Abubakar resigned his position last week and left the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a letter to Ganduje, he explained that he quit his position because of “irreconcilable differences” between them.

In an interview, the former deputy governor said it would be a mirage for ruling party to record a landslide victory in the state because of the “cracks in the wall of the APC.”

“The chances of the PDP would be very bright, particularly with the gale of defections of members of the APC to the PDP. It would be a miracle for the governor Abdullahi-led APC in Kano to clinch a second term in office,” he said.

“The battle to recapture Kano or record a landslide victory, like we did in the 2015 general election would now be a mirage, following the cracks in the wall of the APC in Kano state, both the assembly and ward levels, where numerous APC members and the Gandujiyyar supporters have swapped allegiance to the PDP to enable them to join their political godfather, senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

“At the end of the day, the future of the PDP would be bright, as the incumbent ruling party will never have a smooth sail, as before, particularly due to the ongoing gale of defections, which I believe would continue till 2019 to pave the way for the PDP to recapture Kano.”

Abubakar said his grouse with Ganduje was that he was “deliberately” persecuting him.

“My main grouse with the governor is that he is deliberately persecuting me. It was common knowledge that when the APC was formed, all the party faithful were full of hopes that a new dawn had been ushered in where party members would be able to express themselves and accomplish their aspirations, according to the dictum, tenets, and values of internal democracy,” he said.

“Following the new found zeal, party members and leaders at all levels participated actively and supported physically and financially and the party succeeded during the 2015 general elections No sooner had we been sworn-in than the true colours of the undertakers, masquerading as party leaders began to appear in Kano state.”

He also expressed optimism that Rabiu Kwankwaso, senator representing Kano central, would pick the presidential ticket of the PDP.