Dr. Ibrahim Shekarau, former Minister of Education and two-time governor of Kano State, has reaffirmed his ambition to occupy the nations’ number one political office next year under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Shekarau, a prominent educationist told newsmen at a book launch in Owerri, Imo State capital, that the nation was in dire need of a leadership with focus and unbridled interest and love in the welfare and security of Nigerians of all ethnic and religious backgrounds.

The former governor who expressed deep shock and grief over the socio-economic woes and violent killings sweeping across the nation recalled that during and throughout his eight-year administration in Kano State not even a single case of violence was reported by any individual, group or security agency.

He condemned in strong terms, what he described as senseless, despicable and unjustifiable killings of innocent and defenseless Nigerians in their own country by gunmen and the inability of the Federal Government to take decisive steps to stop the bizarre, inhuman and unwarranted termination of the lives of Nigerians.

He said that having served the nation as a corps member in the South East geopolitical zone, National President of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools, two-time governor of Kano, the most thickly populated state in Nigeria and minister of education, he possessed the potentials, experience, contacts, ability, and capability to pilot the nation state.

He added that he was determined to lift Nigeria to a glorious and enviable height where all Nigerians would be proud to remain to work at home and ever willing to contribute to the growth and unity of the country.

He called on all Nigerians to pray for and assist families of victims of the senseless killings.

Shekarau expressed optimism that the nation would regain its lost glory as the most peaceful, progressive, united and enviable nation in Africa.

Asked about his feeling about the re-entry of another former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, into the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Shekarau said,

“I personally welcome Kwankwaso to PDP. In fact, his return to the PDP is a welcome development. Our great party, the PDP is a home and forum for all Nigerians.”

He added, “It is a political platform for all well-meaning Nigerians and like a good father, the PDP is ever willing to welcome all its sons back to the fold. I have no problems with Kwankwaso.”