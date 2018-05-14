Former Minister of Special Duties, Labour and Productivity under the immediate past President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), has declared his intention to contest in the forthcoming 2019 Presidential election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Turaki, who made his intention known while speaking with journalists after a closed down meeting with stakeholders at the PDP Secretariat, Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State, said that he would resolved non payments of worker’s salaries, insecurity and nation’s economy depression if elected as the President of Nigeria.

The former minister, who faulted the All Progressive Congress (APC)-led administration’s attitude on tackling corruption in the country said, “This kind of corruption, stealing is so open under this administration and they are carrying out their anti -corruption crusade in lopsided manner.

“There is no fairness, no credibility, if any corrupted politicians were charged, the moment they joined their party, nothing will happen again. They will not even give such person any punishment”.

Turaki, while speaking on the nation’s insecurity explained that Nigeria had become a state where citizens were not safe at their homes, places of works stresses that investors have sold off their stakes in the country and relocated to foreign countries due to insecurity across the country.

He continued, “We don’t have any investors coming to our country again. There is Boko Haram bandits, militants, kidnapers all across the country.

“These have really affected our nation’s economy because no new investors, businesses were affected and old investors are selling off their companies. All these will be addressed by my administration if elected”.

While speaking on incessant labour unions strike and inability of state governments to pay worker’s salaries, Turaki noted that Nigerians should hold the APC led administration responsible for their suffering stressed that they placed emphasis on misplaced priorities.

According to him, “It is not that Nigeria is poor,or we don’t have resources. But these resources are there and mismanaged, just like APC are misapplies priority. They don’t care about workers welfare, they don’t have their interest at heart and that is the reason they are treating them the way they like.

” My party the PDP and my administration will resolved all these Unions strike. We are going to give Nigeria’s workers not only minimum wage but living wage they would be using to sustain their families and live comfortably. ”

The Presidential aspirant urged all members of PDP who had defected to other political parties to return stressed that the reviewed party constitution had gave room for all members to be treated equally irrespective of their status in the party.