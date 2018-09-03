As the 2019 general elections draw nearer, minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has directed all political appointees and other employees of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, interested in elective positions to formally reign from their current positions, to enable them pursue their political ambitions.

The directive, which was contained in a circular issued by the FCT permanent secretary, Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa, at the weekend, explained that the directive has become necessary following the release of a time table and schedule of activities for 2019 general elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The circular, with reference number PS/FCTA/589 and dated 28th August, 2018, which was made available to newsmen also directed the affected officers to handover all government properties in their custody to the permanent secretary, upon the submission of their letters of resignation.

“You may wish to note that in compliance with the provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued the timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of the 2019 general elections.

Consequently, the minister of FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has directed political appointees and other employees in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), who wish to seek elective positions to formerly resign from their current positions to enable them pursue their political ambitions.”

The circular was also addressed to executive secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), chief of staff to the minister, mandate secretaries, senior special assistants, directors and heads of FCT parastatals and agencies.