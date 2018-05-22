Ahead of 2019 presidential election, Ex-militant leader under Phase II Amnesty group, under the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, ‘General’ Emma Sinaman, on Tuesday, assured President Muhammadu Buhari of massive vote in the Niger Delta region.

Sinaman who in a statement disclosed his move to ensure Buhari garner the votes of the people in the region said he will mobilize other ex-militant leaders and youth in the area to protect and deliver votes for Buhari.

Being optimistic the ex-militant leader said he has began to strategise for the victory of Buhari based on achievements that has made impact in the region with physical development and appointments.

He said: “As the 2019 presidential election draws closer and a lot of politicking going on, I want to assure our father and President, Muhammadu Buhari that he should not be troubled because his achievements are seen visibly in the country in various sectors, particularly in the Niger Delta region.

“I ’General Emma Sinaman, number one Phase Two ex-militant leader and the Grand Commander of Creeks of the Niger Delta region shall deliver and protect President Muhammadu Buhari’s votes during 2019 general elections in the Niger Delta region.

“I shall lead other ex-militants ‘generals’ under my leadership in the onerous task I have assigned to myself without fear and intimidation from any person or group.

“My support for Mr President is based on what he has done and doing in the region and people in the region are positively feeling the impact in their lives. This declaration and vote of confidence passed on Mr President is as a result of unprecedented achievements recorded in three years, particularly in the Niger Delta region.

“He has through the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, in every nook and crannies of the Nigeria Delta region compared to the past administration, where we hardly see meaningful development.

“Our people are very happy with the historic take-off of the long awaited Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State, where academic activities have fully commenced.

“The move by the President to mid-wife the legal framework for the establishment of the Petroleum University, Okerenkoko is worthy of mention.

“Peace in the region predicated on the wisdom of Mr President to give a sense of belonging to the people in the region by initiating various educational programmes.

“We are living witnesses of reforms ongoing to position the amnesty office which have led to prompt payment of ex-militant entitlements. Not just stopping at that he (Buhari) has appointed a man of experience and patriotism, Prof Professor Charles Quaker Dokubo as Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta/Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP.”

According to him Buhar remains the hope of the region based on what he has started in Ogoniland with the ongoing clean-up of the area, and acknowledged appointment of Barr Festus Keyamo as spokeman Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation for the 2019 presidential election.

However, the ex-militant leader appealed to the President to complete the East-West Road for his name to be written in gold.